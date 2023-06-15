InsiderBusinessCabinet orders demolition of two illegal floors in Sun City building

Cabinet orders demolition of two illegal floors in Sun City building

The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to recall the previous administration’s decision to legalise the construction of two extra floors in the “Sun City Spa Resort and Residences” building in Sotira, ordering their demolition.

The proposal for the revocation of the previous government’s decision, which granted a five-year temporary planning permit to Jimchang Cyprus Developing Co Ltd, was put forth by the Minister of Interior, Konstantinos Ioannou, who also served in the Nicos Anastasiades administration as Health Minister.

This move comes in response to objections raised by the Audit Office, which reported the matter to the independent Anti-Corruption Authority. The objections highlighted potential conflicts of interest involving former Akel MP and land developer Christakis Giovanni, who is involved in the ‘golden passports’ scandal.

In a comprehensive report submitted to the Ministry of Interior, the Department of Environment noted that the complex has been built in the Ayia Thekla-Sotira protected zone. Consequently, the report concludes that granting approval for the two extra floors is not viable.

In addition to the denial of the planning permit, the Cabinet has accepted the proposal put forth by Minister Konstantinos Ioannou, in alignment with a request made by Sotira municipality, to reimburse Jimchang Cyprus Developing Co Ltd the sum of €410,000, which the company had paid as compensation to keep the extra floors, according to the decision of the previous government.

The European Commission has launched infringement procedures against Cyprus for failing to comply with the EU Directives for nature protection on several projects including Sun City.

Sun City’s two illegal extra floors should be knocked down-Environment authorities insist

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
