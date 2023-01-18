NewsLocalCabinet on Wednesday to focus on compensation for weekend's flood damages

Cabinet on Wednesday to focus on compensation for weekend’s flood damages

Cabinet on Wednesday will also focus on the costly damages caused by last weekend’s heavy rains in the coastal Larnaca and Famagusta districts.

Dozens of homes, businesses and tourist enterprises were damaged by the floods district administrators have already recorded the estimated cost and sent it to the Ministry of Interior.

Paralimni and Ayia Napa had been hit the most with heavy rain but damages recorded were higher in the municipality of Dromolaxia-Meneou with the residential area being a lot more affected.

Forty-seven main houses and four buildings were damaged by the floods in Dromolaxia and Meneou with at least two cases classified as serious.

Larnaca district has a total of 55 cases that could be eligible for compensation for flood damage. The estimated amount of compensation is about €110,000 in total.

As for Famagusta district, a total of 50 claims for compensation have been submitted and concern holiday homes, tourist businesses and hotels both in Protaras and Agia Napa areas.

By Annie Charalambous
