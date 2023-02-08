Cabinet greenlights marina and cruise ship pier project in Paphos

The Council of Ministers on Wednesday approved the construction of a development in Paphos which will include a hotel, a marina and a pier for luxurious cruise ships.

In statements after the Cabinet’s meeting, Deputy Tourism Minister, Savvas Perdios said that it has been a goal of his ministry for four years to promote the project’s implementation.

Perdios explained that a study showed that a mixed residential and commercial development is possible, from a technical aspect, as long as the pier would only serve cruise ships up to 220 meters long. “This is very important because it responds to the Deputy Ministry’s goal to attract tourists of a higher income,” he added.

He also noted that proposals for an integrated development project would be rated higher by the Deputy Ministry, as it would produce “greater profit for the local economy, for villages in the Pafos area, as well as for Poli Chrysochous area”.

According to Perdios, local authorities and the Urban Planning Council have a positive approach towards the development, provided that the future investor will have to present environmental studies and the masterplan when the time comes.

The Deputy Minister added that it is expected to have final indications for investors within 2024.