Cabinet green-lights creation of Deputy Ministry for Immigration

The Council of Ministers has given its approval on Thursday to the proposed legislation for the establishment of a Deputy Ministry for Immigration and Asylum.

Following the Cabinet meeting, Minister of the Interior Konstantinos Ioannou stated that the Deputy Ministry’s primary objective will be to oversee immigration management and “ensure the protection of legitimate beneficiaries.”

As per an official press release, the Minister elaborated that the Deputy Ministry will be responsible for implementing a comprehensive strategy for immigration and asylum, aiming to effectively manage migration and safeguard the rights of legal beneficiaries, all within the framework of the Republic’s international and European obligations and with the utmost respect for human rights.

Ioannou highlighted that the establishment of the Deputy Ministry is expected to enhance the efficient management of various aspects related to immigration and asylum, based on a set of priorities. These priorities include reducing what are considered irregular migration flows and combating human trafficking networks, expediting asylum application procedures, combating undeclared employment, and improving the conditions in reception and accommodation facilities.

Additionally, the Deputy Ministry will prioritise the integration of legally residing third-country nationals by leveraging their qualifications and skills to meet the needs of the Cypriot labour market. It will also focus on implementing a policy for unaccompanied minors and establishing effective procedures for the return of third-country nationals who do not have the right to reside in the Republic.

The bill will now be presented to the House of Representatives for further consideration.