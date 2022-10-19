Cabinet decides establishment of National Committee on Autism

The Cabinet on Wednesday decided on establishing a National Committee on Autism, following a proposal by the Deputy Minister of Social Welfare.

The Committee’s terms of reference include mapping autism in Cyprus, recording gaps and omissions in policy and legislation, the submission of a unified proposal for a National Strategy on Autism, and the preparation of a Strategic Plan aiming to cover all the needs of people with autism, including timely diagnosis and provision of proper support for full social participation.

The increase in the number of people diagnosed with autism in Cyprus and internationally imposes immediate measures to safeguard the provision of high-quality services and support on the basis of modern international practices, the Deputy Minister of Social Welfare said in a statement.

The target is for people with autism to have everything they need to lead a healthy and productive life in the community and to enjoy a good level of living with as much autonomy as possible.

The Cabinet also decided to establish a Committee under the Deputy Minister of Social Welfare that will monitor the course of the National Strategy’s implementation and provide the necessary political guidance whenever necessary.