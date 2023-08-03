Cabinet approves human Covid drugs to treat feline peritonitis

NewsLocalCabinet approves human Covid drugs to treat feline peritonitis

Cats
The Cabinet on Thursday approved the distribution of surplus supplies of medications previously used for treating human COVID-19 cases, which are no longer in use.

The drugs will now be allocated for managing cases of infectious peritonitis in cats (FIP), a condition that has seen a significant rise this year, as per the proposal put forth by the Ministry of Agriculture.

As per the announcement, the provision of these medications will be made in the best interest of the animal’s guardian, based on a prescription issued by the private veterinarian overseeing the animal’s care.

The medication will be sourced by the animal’s guardian from the District Veterinary Offices of the Veterinary Services.

It is noted that feline infectious peritonitis is not transmissible to humans.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
