Cabinet approves holiday subsidy plan for low-income pensioners

The Cabinet approved today a vacation subsidy plan for low-income pensioners in the mountainous areas of Cyprus and the Pyrgos Tillyrias area.

In statements after the Cabinet meeting, Minister of Labour, Yiannis Panayiotou, stated that the subsidy plan will be implemented starting from June 16, and a statement with all relevant information will be issued.

“This is a very important programme that has been in operation for several years and is particularly significant for retirees with low incomes and their families, as it helps them cope with the challenges and the increased cost of living,” he said.