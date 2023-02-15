Cabinet approves financial aid for enclaved professionals

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved revised plans granting financial assistance to enclaved farmers, beekeepers, fishermen, agriculture artisans and resettled farmers and agriculture artisans.

A written statement by the government said that the Minister of Agriculture, in collaboration with the Presidential Commissioner, held consultations with the community leaders of villages where the enclaved and resettled live, to determine an effective way of implementing the plans.

Today, around 300 Greek Cypriots and Maronites live in the occupied areas of Cyprus.

After the Turkish invasion in 1974, it is estimated that some 20,000 Greek Cypriots and Maronites chose to remain in the north, mainly on the Karpasia peninsula, however, many were forced to abandon the area.