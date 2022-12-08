Cabinet approves energy-saving measures in public sector buildings

The cabinet on Wednesday approved a list of measures to reduce energy consumption in public sector buildings.
The list of measures was a proposal by Energy Minister Natasa Pilides. All public sector buildings will have to follow these regulations.
The proposal includes the following measures:
- All public sector buildings must have their thermostats set to 21 C, with a two-degree deviation for buildings without central heating.
- Airconditioning systems should bet set to 26 C.
- All heating and cooling systems should be turned off when there are no employees in the buildings.
- All electronic equipment should be kept off when there are no employees in the buildings.
- Lights should be switched off outside working hours unless there is a safety concern.
- Yearly energy costs will need to be recorded and sent to the Energy Ministry for evaluation.
- Where applicable, all kitchen appliances should be turned off when not used, while if there is a refrigerator the temperature should be set between 7 C and -18 C.
- Split-unit air conditioning should be turned off during non-working hours, given the manufacturer recommends it.
- Replace existing systems with energy-efficient bulbs and automation devices.
- Lighting in all national parks, monuments, schools, and public buildings should be turned off or dimmed after 1 am, provided it does not create safety issues.
- Operation hours and arrangement of external lighting of public buildings should be evaluated or replaced either with CCTV systems or with electronic security systems.
- All electrical equipment in public buildings should be evaluated and maintained regularly.
- Outside doors should be kept closed, especially when heating or cooling systems are on.
- Information leaflets will be sent out to all public sector employees.
- The selection of new heating or cooling systems should be based on their energy efficiency in relation to cost.
- For professional trips, civil servants should use the most energy-efficient vehicles.