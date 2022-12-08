Cabinet approves energy-saving measures in public sector buildings

InsiderEconomyCabinet approves energy-saving measures in public sector buildings

The cabinet on Wednesday approved a list of measures to reduce energy consumption in public sector buildings.

The list of measures was a proposal by Energy Minister Natasa Pilides. All public sector buildings will have to follow these regulations.

The proposal includes the following measures:

  1. All public sector buildings must have their thermostats set to 21 C, with a two-degree deviation for buildings without central heating.
  2. Airconditioning systems should bet set to 26 C.
  3. All heating and cooling systems should be turned off when there are no employees in the buildings.
  4. All electronic equipment should be kept off when there are no employees in the buildings.
  5. Lights should be switched off outside working hours unless there is a safety concern.
  6. Yearly energy costs will need to be recorded and sent to the Energy Ministry for evaluation.
  7. Where applicable, all kitchen appliances should be turned off when not used, while if there is a refrigerator the temperature should be set between 7 C and -18 C.
  8. Split-unit air conditioning should be turned off during non-working hours, given the manufacturer recommends it.
  9. Replace existing systems with energy-efficient bulbs and automation devices.
  10. Lighting in all national parks, monuments, schools, and public buildings should be turned off or dimmed after 1 am, provided it does not create safety issues.
  11. Operation hours and arrangement of external lighting of public buildings should be evaluated or replaced either with CCTV systems or with electronic security systems.
  12. All electrical equipment in public buildings should be evaluated and maintained regularly.
  13. Outside doors should be kept closed, especially when heating or cooling systems are on.
  14. Information leaflets will be sent out to all public sector employees.
  15. The selection of new heating or cooling systems should be based on their energy efficiency in relation to cost.
  16. For professional trips, civil servants should use the most energy-efficient vehicles.
By Stelios Marathovouniotis
