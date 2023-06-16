Cabinet approves Education Ministry proposal terminating contracted service providers

The Ministry of Education is to gradually stop the employment of teachers as service providers under fixed-term contracts – starting with the new school year in September.

This is what Philenews reports, adding that Cabinet on Thursday approved the Education Minister Athena Michaelidou’s proposal which aims to put an end to this decade-old practice.

The proposal provides a shift in the staffing of the Drase programme and that of the full-day elementary schools. In fact, a vast majority of the teaching positions in these programmes will be filled by educators selected from the lists of assigned and pre-assigned teachers.

According to Michaelidou, all other educational programs – 12 in total – will be offered employment contracts for the 2023-2024 school year only.

Moreover, as from next September, a consultation on each programme separately will begin aiming to lead to a comprehensive proposal and a relevant overall framework by December.

A statement by the Ministry of Education also said: “Every effort is being made to ensure that this important action to modernise the education system affects the smallest possible number of people who have been employed in these programmes in recent years”.

It is important to note that until a decision is reached, contributions to the funds administered by the Social Security Services will be paid as usual.