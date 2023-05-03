Cabinet approves bill simplifying recognition of academic degrees with Greece

The Council of Ministers Tuesday approved draft legislation to simplify procedures for the mutual academic recognition of university degrees, colleges and other recognised institutions between Cyprus and Greece.

In a statement after the meeting, Education, Sports and Youth Minister Athena Michaelidou said that the bill aims at ratifying the agreement between the Republic of Cyprus and the Hellenic Republic on the mutual academic recognition of university degrees, higher education institutions and other approved institutions.

The positive aspect of the cabinet’s approval is the simplification and facilitation of the two countries’ procedures for the mutual recognition of academic degrees, she said.

A list of approved universities and higher education institutions for which academic recognition will be implemented has already been drawn up. The list may be updated following consultations between the two sides, the Minister concluded.