NewsLocalBusy winter flight schedule expected at Paphos airport

Busy winter flight schedule expected at Paphos airport

Paphosairport
Paphosairport

More than 100 inbound flights per week will arrive at Paphos airport during the winter 2022-2023 season, a Paphos Regional Board of Tourism press release said.

In statements, Nasos Hadjigeorgiou executive manager of Paphos Regional Board of Tourism said that it is encouraging that two of the airport’s main airlines, Easyjet and Ryanair retain their busy flight schedules.

According to the Board, the two airlines connect Paphos with 35 destinations abroad such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Poland and Israel, among others.

It is noted that Ryanair has increased its winter season flights to Paphos by 55% compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

By george
Previous articleBalls of fire light up Salvadoran night sky
Next articlePresidential aircraft lands at Larnaca Airport (video)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros