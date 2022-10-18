Busy two months ahead for GESY

NewsLocalBusy two months ahead for GESY

The work of the Insurance Health Organization (IHO) is getting more and more complicated since important issues regarding the General Health System (GESY) will have to be discussed with all parties involved.

Specifically, as IHO director Andreas Papaconstantinou explained to Phileleftheros, in the next two months, loose ends will have to be tied up regarding the following:

  • Renewing the contracts of private hospitals
  • Changes in compensating GESY hospitals
  • Integrating ER Departments into GESY
  • Starting 24-hour shifts in hospitals to treat emergencies (so far out-of-hours emergency cases were transferred to non-GESY hospitals)

What makes IHO’s work even more difficult is the fact that any negotiation that will begin now will have to be completed by the first 15 days of December since everything agreed upon will begin on January 1, 2023.

The IHO director said the organisation is preparing so that negotiations with hospitals and clinics can proceed without any problems.

