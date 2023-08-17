Bus driver who filmed himself bullying Orthodox priest to face the law in occupied north

A bus driver who filmed himself bullying a Christian Orthodox priest at the Apostolos Andreas monastery will face legal proceedings, Dursun Oguz, the ‘interior minister’ in the occupied north, said.

Oguz noted the significance of Apostolos Andreas as a place of worship within the country and underscored the importance of upholding respect for religious convictions and ways of life.

He added that a formal complaint was lodged with the ‘police’ to initiate legal action against the alleged culprit.

The bus driver, identified as Mehmet Erol Muavili, had transported a group of tourists to the Apostolos Andreas monastery. After, he entered the Church and filmed himself reciting Islamic prayers.

Then, in a video he posted on social media, he is seen pursuing the monastery’s Christian Orthodox priest, Father Zacharias, and confronting him.

The priest displayed signs of irritation, instructing Muavili to leave and subsequently opting to ignore him.

Muavili shared the video on social media on Wednesday evening, only to remove it later due to backlash from both sides of the island.