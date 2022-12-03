Bus causes a three-car pileup at Solomon Square before being immobilized

On Friday afternoon, a bus of the Cyprus Pubic Transport (CPT) caused a three-car pileup at Solomon Square and ended up in the window of a shop.

The incident occurred just after 18:00 when the bus collided with the car in front which also collided with the car in front, while the bus collided with a third car that was parked at the corner of Anastasiou Leventi and Omirou Streets and was finally immobilized when it crashed into the window of a shop, the Police reported.

Four people, the driver of the first car and three passengers of the bus, were taken to the Nicosia General Hospital where they were treated and then released.

The Nicosia Traffic Police are investigating the causes of the accident.

The bus’s driver tested negative in an alcohol test.

In an announcement, CPT stated that they are investigating the incident and will provide any assistance and information required by the authorities.