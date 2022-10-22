Bullying to prevent doctors from going to Makarion Hospital

The doctor, who was going to come from Greece to replace one of the two doctors suspended in order to facilitate research on the death of 15-year-old Ioanna Skordi, canceled her trip to Cyprus.

The doctor allegedly was indirectly bullied to prevent her from coming to Cyprus, since she was told she would not be given the patients’ files to perform her duties, Phileleftheros reported on Saturday.

So, allegedly seeing that the atmosphere was not friendly, the doctor decided not to come.

Following this development, Christina Giannaki, Secretary General of the Health Ministry, made arrangements for another doctor to come from Greece. Still, this time the name has been kept a secret, Phileleftheros revealed.

The doctor will come to Cyprus on Sunday and on Monday will go to Makarion to resume his duties.

Following a meeting on Monday, it was decided that a doctor from the General Hospital and another two from Greece would be appointed to cover needs at the Makarion Hospital.

Health Minister Michael Hadjipantelas is monitoring developments together with Christina Giannaki and is ready to intervene if needed.

