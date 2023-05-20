Buildings of Fans’ Associations of two Limassol teams to open again

The Fans’ Associations of the two big teams of Limassol will open again and this time with their permits in hand. After two years of being closed by court orders, the Limassol Municipal Council decided to grant operating licenses to the two buildings that house the associations of Apollon and AEL teams.

The decision to close the buildings of the Limassol Fans’ Associations had been made following instructions from the Chief of Police and the atrocious events that took place in September 2021 and the serious injury of two AEL fans. There were also constant strong complaints from residents in the area where the two associations were located, about nuisance, vandalism of property, and incidents.

Both establishments were operating in violation of the relevant regulations and did not have the required permits from the relevant authorities.

After discussions and meetings that the municipal authority had with the organized fans of both teams and after all aspects of the issue were raised in the last meetings of the city council, it was decided to make a joint decision for both associations.