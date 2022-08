A serious accident with a buggy that had as a result the serious injury of two tourists, 22 and 31, took place at noon at Cape Greco.

According to the Police, under conditions that are being investigated by the Famagusta Traffic Police, a buggy with two men fell into a 10-meter precipice and as a result the two have been seriously injured.

The two men have been transferred to the Famagusta General Hospital in an ambulance and their health condition is described as crucial.