Briton dies after being electrocuted during fire in Paphos

An 80-year-old British permanent resident of Cyprus died after being electrocuted in Nata, Paphos.

The event unfolded in the late afternoon on Monday when the man came into contact with live electrical wires. The exact circumstances surrounding the accident are currently under investigation by authorities.

Preliminary reports suggest that the cables were placed near the victim’s residence, and a series of sparks emanating from the cables caused a fire in the courtyard of his home.

The response of the Fire Department, the Electricity Authority of Cyprus, and the Electromechanical Services managed to control the blaze and initiate the repair work.

Amidst the efforts to resolve the situation, the man was discovered unconscious with cables in his hands.

He succumbed to the accident before medical help could reach him. Emergency services transported him to Paphos Hospital, where his passing was officially confirmed.

Authorities are investigating the case.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
