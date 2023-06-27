British woman critical after Ayia Napa quad bike accident

A 22-year-old British woman is hospitalised in critical condition at Nicosia General Hospital after a quad bike accident in Ayia Napa.

According to philenews, the accident took place on Monday around 9:30 pm on Ayia Napa’s Cape Greco Avenue. Under conditions which are being investigated, the woman lost control of the vehicle she was driving, which then overturned and crashed on the side of the road.

The 22-year-old woman and another tourist, 20, were injured during the accident and were transferred to Famagusta General Hospital.

Due to the seriousness of her condition, the woman was taken to Nicosia General Hospital, where she is currently intubated.

The 20-year-old declined to be examined.

Famagusta traffic police are investigating the cause of the accident.