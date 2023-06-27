NewsLocalBritish woman critical after Ayia Napa quad bike accident

British woman critical after Ayia Napa quad bike accident

Ayia Napa called to decide on quad bike ban

A 22-year-old British woman is hospitalised in critical condition at Nicosia General Hospital after a quad bike accident in Ayia Napa.

According to philenews, the accident took place on Monday around 9:30 pm on Ayia Napa’s Cape Greco Avenue. Under conditions which are being investigated, the woman lost control of the vehicle she was driving, which then overturned and crashed on the side of the road.

The 22-year-old woman and another tourist, 20, were injured during the accident and were transferred to Famagusta General Hospital.

Due to the seriousness of her condition, the woman was taken to Nicosia General Hospital, where she is currently intubated.

The 20-year-old declined to be examined.

Famagusta traffic police are investigating the cause of the accident.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Heavy rainfall in Berlin
Next article
Discussion around the politics of photography

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros