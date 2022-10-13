British tourists honored for visiting Ayia Napa 48 times

Ayia Napa municipality declared British tourists, Margaret Mackrell who visited the town 48 times, and the couple Brynle and Judic Davies who came to the town 32 times as “Ambassadors of Ayia Napa Tourism.”

Mrs Mackrell was honoured in a ceremony, during which Ayia Napa Mayor Christos Zannettou awarded her with a commemorative plaque. The mayor also awarded a post-mortem plaque to her late husband John Mackrell who until June 2021 had visited Ayia Napa 47 times.

The Davies couple was honoured by Maria Tofini Tsantila, a cultural officer of the Municipality.

Both the Mayor and the cultural officer thanked the British tourists noting “how important it is for the Local Administration and for the town to have such a large number of regular visitors who advertised the tourist product of Ayia Napa abroad.”

They also pointed out that after their award “they are officially residents of Ayia Napa and not simply visitors.”