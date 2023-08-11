British media: The Legal Service will appeal the sentence on David Hunter

Reports in Britain claim that the case of Tremithousa wife-murderer will re-open, just days after the Cyprus Court of Justice handed down a decision sentencing 76-year-old David Hunter to two years in prison for manslaughter, which he served while already in custody and was released.

Reports in the United Kingdom state in particular that the Legal Service has appealed against the sentence on the 76-year-old man who killed his 74-year-old wife, citing the unbearable living conditions caused by her illness and her request that he should redeem her.

Reports indicate that in its appeal, the prosecution is re-opening the issue of murder with intent for the released man and not manslaughter.

David Hunter was charged with the manslaughter of his wife Janice at their home in Tremithousa in 2021, was sentenced to two years in prison, and was released on the day of the announcement of the decision of the Criminal Court.