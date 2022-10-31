NewsLocalBritish media on arrest of UK sailor for alleged rape of 16-year-old...

British media on arrest of UK sailor for alleged rape of 16-year-old Paphos tourist

British media reported on the case of the alleged rape of a 16-year-old British girl in Paphos.

According to The Sunthe girl is accusing a 19-year-old British soldier of raping her after a date in Cyprus.

The rape allegedly happened after a military drill in Cyprus involving troops and marines.

According to The Sun, the 19-year-old was in Cyprus to participate in the drill, while the 16-year-old was on the island for holidays.

She told Paphos police that she agreed to meet the 19-year-old at a bar after they exchanged messages. After their meeting, she said he raped her in a flat.

The suspect has been arrested and an investigation is underway.

By gavriella
