British man loses his life in fatal road accident in Paphos

NewsLocalBritish man loses his life in fatal road accident in Paphos

Police
During a fatal road accident that occurred on Saturday afternoon at Chloraka Avenue in Paphos, Richard Flower, 60, from the United Kingdom and former resident of Paphos lost his life.

The accident occurred at 18:30 when under conditions that are being investigated, a car driven by a 75-year-old in the above avenue fatally injured the 60-year-old who at the time was trying to cross the road.

The Police proceeded with the arrest of the 75-year-old on the basis of a warrant, within the framework of investigating the accident. The Paphos Traffic Police continue the investigations.

By gavriella
