British legal experts to join investigation efforts by Cyprus’ Anti-Corruption Authority

The Mediterranean island’s Independent Authority against Corruption will give priority to the examination of two major complaints concerning alleged state corruption, Philenews reported on Thursday.

And both investigations will be strengthened by two British lawyers of renowned prestige who will join the team of inspectors appointed by the Authority.

The two complaints were made by the Auditor General and opposition Akel MP Christos Christofides against the Assistant Attorney General and former President Nicos Anastasiades regarding the island’s disgraced golden passports scheme.

On Monday deputy attorney-general Savvas Angelides delivered a stinging verbal attack on the auditor-general, whom he accused of a deliberate and concerted campaign to defame him. He sent the message he would no longer put up with the situation.

The Audit Office had alleged that Angelides had not pressed charges against someone who had been a client of his law firm in the past, that is, before Angelides became deputy AG. The former President – whose law firm had also been accused of bad practice in regard to the now banned golden passports scheme, allegedly had given the okay to Angelides.

The Anti-corruption authority said none of its members will make any statements on the above issues since its investigations actions must be covered by confidentiality.

However, it noted that in the context of transparency, announcements will be issued regarding any developments in these investigations deemed important.