British Cypriots a “powerful bridge” between Cyprus and the UK -High Commissioner

British Cypriots play a significant role in bilateral relations between Cyprus and the United Kingdom, the UK High Commissioner in Cyprus, Irfan Siddiq said.

Making statements during a Round Table discussion on Thursday with foreign Ambassadors as part of the 21st World Conference of Cyprus Diaspora, Siddiq noted that 80,000 British citizens live in Cyprus and that approximately 1.2 million British tourists visit the island annually, contributing to the local economy.

“The UK Cypriot community is this vital and powerful bridge between Cyprus and the UK and plays such an important role in helping support and shape engagement between our two countries,” he said.

Siddiq also underscored recent bilateral developments, including the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Bilateral Strategic Co-operation and an agreement on the Non-Military Development of the Sovereign Base Areas.

Addressing challenges, Siddiq drew attention to the rising costs of tuition for Cypriot students studying in the UK. He affirmed the joint commitment of both governments to find a solution to maintain the number of Cypriot students pursuing education in the UK.

It was great to welcome old and new friends from the Cypriot UK Diaspora yesterday at the High Commissioner’s Residence. Good discussions on the UK – Cyprus relationship and future opportunities ahead in a wide range of areas 🇬🇧🇨🇾 pic.twitter.com/SWFd82dyix — UK in Cyprus (@UKinCyprus) August 25, 2023

According to the High Commission of Cyprus in the UK, it is estimated that there are around 270,000 Cypriots living in the UK.

