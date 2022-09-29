NewsLocalBritish Cypriot passenger dies while flying to Paphos from UK

British Cypriot passenger dies while flying to Paphos from UK

A 63-year-old UK Cypriot man died on Wednesday while flying to Paphos airport from Britain, local authorities said on Thursday.

The man lost consciousness while still on the air and never regained it.

Doctors at Paphos General Hospital where he was rushed upon landing just confirmed his death.

At the same time, a 73-year-old female passenger fell from the plane’s ladder upon arrival to Paphos airport from Glasgow and got seriously injured.

The accident happened hours only after the first bleak incident at the same airprort on Wednesday, Philenews also reports.

The woman is in serious condition in Paphos General Hospital with a head injury, a broken collarbone and broken ribs. She is out of danger, though.

By Annie Charalambous
