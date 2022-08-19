NewsLocalBritish Bases refuse to hand over men busted with cocaine hidden with...

British Bases refuse to hand over men busted with cocaine hidden with bananas

Following 16 days of judicial procedures in a British Bases Court, it was today decided that the two men arrested in a drug bust involving 17.5 kilos of cocaine hidden with bananas would be tried in a British Bases Court.

It is reminded that the bust took place in a warehouse in Asomatos which is within the jurisdiction of the British Bases.

Following this verdict, the Court remanded the two suspects in custody for seven days.

In the verdict it was pointed out that a decisive role for this decision was played by the fact that in the Bases criminal cases are tried very quickly, while in the Republic of Cyprus there is a great delay.

It is noted that this is the second time that the British Bases Court refuses to hand over a suspect to the Republic of Cyprus.

By gavriella
