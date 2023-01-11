Britain’s Princess Anne concludes her trip in Cyprus on Wednesday

Britain’s Princess Anne on Wednesday concludes her trip in Cyprus with a visit to the Dhekelia SBA where she will meet members of the British Armed Forces and their families.

She is also set to open a new school for the children of serving personnel.

During her two-day visit the Princess Royal was received by President Nicos Anastasiades at the Presidential Palace, as well as attended a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner, Irfan Siddiq, at his residence in Nicosia.

Princess Anne, the only sister of King Charles, also met and thanked British UN peacekeepers serving at The Queen’s Own Gurkha Logistic Regiment and The Royal Logistic Corps for whom she is Colonel-in-Chief.

The visit basically recognises their service and contribution to the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP).

Princess Anne last visited Cyprus in June 2022.