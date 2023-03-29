NewsLocalBreathtaking field of blooming red poppies captured on camera-PHOTOS

Breathtaking field of blooming red poppies captured on camera-PHOTOS

Red Poppies
Red Poppies

A breathtaking field of blooming red poppies in Nicosia’s Athalassa Park area has captured the eye of awarded photographer Katia Christodoulou of the Cyprus News Agency.

In May, fields all across Cyprus are blanketed in bright red Poppy Anemone which is a species of flowering plant in the genus Anemone, native to the Mediterranean region.

Poppy Anemone features masses of cheerful scarlet-red poppy-like flowers adorned with a dark button center.

Anemones – which means wind-flowers – are also known as Adonis and both names come from an ancient Greek myth about bright-red poppy anemone Anemone coronaria.

Mythology has it that these scarlet flowers are droplets of blood of dying Adonis.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Adidas retracts opposition to Black Lives Matter three-stripe design
Next article
Police arrest Limassol man posing as an EAC employee, robbing two homes

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros