Breathtaking field of blooming red poppies captured on camera-PHOTOS

A breathtaking field of blooming red poppies in Nicosia’s Athalassa Park area has captured the eye of awarded photographer Katia Christodoulou of the Cyprus News Agency.

In May, fields all across Cyprus are blanketed in bright red Poppy Anemone which is a species of flowering plant in the genus Anemone, native to the Mediterranean region.

Poppy Anemone features masses of cheerful scarlet-red poppy-like flowers adorned with a dark button center.

Anemones – which means wind-flowers – are also known as Adonis and both names come from an ancient Greek myth about bright-red poppy anemone Anemone coronaria.

Mythology has it that these scarlet flowers are droplets of blood of dying Adonis.