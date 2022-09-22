NewsLocalBreaking: Erdogan says discussed with Putin flights from Russia to occupied north...

Breaking: Erdogan says discussed with Putin flights from Russia to occupied north -NTV

File Photo: Russia's President Putin Meets With Turkey's President Erdogan In Sochi
File Photo: Russia's President Putin Meets With Turkey's President Erdogan In Sochi

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted by broadcaster NTV on Thursday as saying that he discussed the start of direct flights from Russia to occupied north Cyprus with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Flights from Russia would provide support for the economy there, given the potential tourism income, Erdogan said.

“If direct flights start from Russia to the ‘Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’, we will of course be pleased,” NTV quoted Erdogan as saying.

The rise in tourism would lead to a “serious leap regarding the economy,” he added.

Turkish media reported the Turkish Cypriot transport minister as saying that two Russian airlines were interested in starting flights to the new Ercan Airport, which will be opened on Nov.15.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous articlePoland distributes iodine pills as fears grow over Ukraine nuclear plant

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros