Breaking: Erdogan says discussed with Putin flights from Russia to occupied north -NTV

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted by broadcaster NTV on Thursday as saying that he discussed the start of direct flights from Russia to occupied north Cyprus with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Flights from Russia would provide support for the economy there, given the potential tourism income, Erdogan said.

“If direct flights start from Russia to the ‘Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’, we will of course be pleased,” NTV quoted Erdogan as saying.

The rise in tourism would lead to a “serious leap regarding the economy,” he added.

Turkish media reported the Turkish Cypriot transport minister as saying that two Russian airlines were interested in starting flights to the new Ercan Airport, which will be opened on Nov.15.

(Reuters)