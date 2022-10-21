Brawl in Limassol gymnasium yard ends with many injuries, two arrests

Two 16-year-old students were arrested on Friday and seven other students along with a teacher were taken to hospital after a brawl broke out in the yard of Limassol’s Linopetra gymnasium.

None of the injuries are serious, police said, adding that the two arrested students are not attending the Linopetra gymnasium.

Police also said that four non-Cypriot students entered the gymnasium so as to discuss with another Cypriot student who had an argument the previous day with the brother of one of the arrested teenagers.

But when they approached him almost all students of the gymnasium gathered around them and a brawl broke out.

One teacher, three gymnasium students and three other non-Linopetra gymnasium students got injured. No knives or sharp objects were found.