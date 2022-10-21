NewsLocalBrawl in Limassol gymnasium yard ends with many injuries, two arrests

Brawl in Limassol gymnasium yard ends with many injuries, two arrests

Brawl
Brawl

Two 16-year-old students were arrested on Friday and seven other students along with a teacher were taken to hospital after a brawl broke out in the yard of Limassol’s Linopetra gymnasium.

None of the injuries are serious, police said, adding that the two arrested students are not attending the Linopetra gymnasium.

Police also said that four non-Cypriot students entered the gymnasium so as to discuss with another Cypriot student who had an argument the previous day with the brother of one of the arrested teenagers.

But when they approached him almost all students of the gymnasium gathered around them and a brawl broke out.

One teacher, three gymnasium students and three other non-Linopetra gymnasium students got injured. No knives or sharp objects were found.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
UK lawmaker resigns after breaking parliament’s sexual misconduct policy
Next article
Who were the UK’s shortest serving prime ministers?

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros