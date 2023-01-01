Boy in Pafos the first baby of the year-Welcome Kyriakos! (updated)

Kyriakos is the first baby of 2023, born at 3.00 on New Year’s morning at the Evangelismos private clinic in Pafos.

Weighing a healthy 3.7 kilos, it is the first child of a young local family and the most precious gift. A new life.

His parents Afksentis Afksentiou and Anastasia Psoma expressed joy that their boy was born on the first day of the year and thanked their doctor for her care and attention through the pregnancy.

The emotional grandparents, at the clinic during the birth, are over the moon and told the Cyprus New Agency they felt happy beyond words on welcoming their first grandchild.