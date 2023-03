A 12-year-old boy is receiving treatment for head injuries at Limassol General Hospital after he was hit by a car on Monday afternoon.

According to police, around 3:50 pm on Petrou Tsirou street, the boy was hit by an oncoming vehicle while trying to cross the road.

Passersby rushed to help the boy and call an ambulance, philenews reports.

Limassol traffic police are investigating the incident.