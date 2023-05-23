NewsLocalBoy, 4, dead after drowning in Paphos swimming pool

Boy, 4, dead after drowning in Paphos swimming pool

A four-year-old boy died on Tuesday morning after drowning in the communal swimming pool of an apartment complex in Emba, Paphos.

According to Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou, the incident happened around 11 am on Tuesday.

The boy was found by his parents who immediately transported him to a private doctor, who declared him dead.

According to initial examinations conducted on the child’s body at Paphos General Hospital, the cause of death seems to be drowning.

Police are investigating the case.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
