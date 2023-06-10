Boy, 17, who stabbed another teenager at internet cafe in police custody (PHOTOS)

A 17-year-old boy who stabbed in the abdomen and neck a peer – also 17 – in an internet café in Limassol on Friday afternoon has been remanded in custody.

He had fled the scene but shortly afterwards appeared at Limassol Police Station with his parents and a lawyer.

The injured teenager is hospitalized but out of danger, doctors said on Saturday.

An argument between the two had preceded the stabbing and the perpetrator had fled the scene.

Police are now investigating a case related to offences of causing grievous bodily harm and stabbing.