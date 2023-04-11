Booking system for Cyprus-Piraeus route opens on Tuesday

The ferry from Cyprus to Greece will depart from Limassol port on May 31 when the sea link resumes for a total of 22 routes. The last Cyprus–Piraeus route is scheduled for September 1 from Larnaca port.

The booking system opens on Tuesday, according to Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis who also said the route will be operated by the same ship, Daleela.

But, she added, with improved and better-quality services since authorities took into account all comments and suggestions made by passengers during the first year of operation last year, according to CNA.

Last year, a total of 7,412 passengers traveled with Daleela and the ship transported 2,250 vehicles.

This year the port of Larnaca will also be used in addition to Limassol.

The Cypriot-flagged ferry Daleela has a capacity of 400 people and has 38 first-class cabins for 110 passengers, 68 second-class cabins that can accommodate 180 passengers, 110 airline seats and transport capacity of over 300 vehicles.