A 63-year-old man in Kato Pyrgos, Limassol district, found a home-made bomb outside his home late on Tuesday, police said.

The man told police that around 11pm on Tuesday he spotted the powerful bomb outside the main entrance door of his home.

The bomb was defused by a pyrotechnician and the scene has been cordoned off.

Police also said that investigations are ongoing while the detonated device is being examined by experts.