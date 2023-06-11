Bomb explosion at the entrance of a house in Tercefanou

A high-powered bomb explosion occurred at 4:20 am at the entrance of a house in Tercefanou village.

According to the Police, a team of bomb disposal experts, the Larnaca Crime Detection Department, and members of the Kition Police Station visited the scene to investigate the case.

According to the information, it appears that high explosive material was used which was detonated with a slow-burning fuse.

The explosion caused damage to the main entrance of the house and to the internal furnishings of the house.

No one was injured by the explosion, despite family members being inside the house.

The homeowner reported to police that she did not suspect anyone.