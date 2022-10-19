Body of teenager in medical negligence investigation case could be exhumed

The possibility of exhuming the body of a teenager who died last March at Makarion Hospital in Nicosia and a medical negligence investigation is currently underway is almost certain.

This is what Philenews reported on Wednesday citing police sources.

Police have already sent a letter to the Ministry of Health requesting the possibility of exhuming 15-year-old’s Ioanna Skordi body so that an autopsy can take place. She was suffering from kidney failure.

However, it will be the decision of state coroners whether an autopsy could actually help investigations, the report added.

Last week, two doctors were suspended from their work over the ongoing investigation. And a third one is in danger of seeing his contract with the island’s health authorities being suspended.

At the same time, the parents of children with kidney transplants have sent a letter to Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela complaining about the suspension of one of the doctors.

He is a nephrologist at Makarion Hospital and was monitoring their children whose health is now endangered, they noted.