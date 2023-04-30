NewsLocalBody found under Lovers' Bridge belongs to man visiting Cyprus all alone

Body found under Lovers’ Bridge belongs to man visiting Cyprus all alone

Lovers Bridge
Lovers Bridge

The body of a man police found under Lovers’ Bridge in Ayia Napa on Saturday afternoon belongs to a 49-year-old tourist who came to Cyprus all alone.

This is what Philenews reported on Sunday citing police sources who also said the tourist had attempted to take a photo on the popular bridge.

But he seems to have slipped and fallen from a height of 10 metres onto a rocky surface.

Police received a tip-off about a man’s body under Lovers’ Bridge around 18:30 ad rushed to the scene along with member of the Fire Brigade’s Life Saving team.

The man seems to have lost his balance and fell into a gap of about 10 meters. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at Famagusta General Hospital.

An autopsy will be carried out to determine the exact cause of death.

Police did not give out further details.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Britain’s Charles to use crimson and purple robes at coronation once worn by George VI
Next article
President Nikos Christodoulides analyses Cyprus’ economic policy, vision

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros