Body found under Lovers’ Bridge belongs to man visiting Cyprus all alone

The body of a man police found under Lovers’ Bridge in Ayia Napa on Saturday afternoon belongs to a 49-year-old tourist who came to Cyprus all alone.

This is what Philenews reported on Sunday citing police sources who also said the tourist had attempted to take a photo on the popular bridge.

But he seems to have slipped and fallen from a height of 10 metres onto a rocky surface.

Police received a tip-off about a man’s body under Lovers’ Bridge around 18:30 ad rushed to the scene along with member of the Fire Brigade’s Life Saving team.

The man seems to have lost his balance and fell into a gap of about 10 meters. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at Famagusta General Hospital.

An autopsy will be carried out to determine the exact cause of death.

Police did not give out further details.