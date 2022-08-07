NewsLocalBody found on Paphos beach belongs to 57-year-old

Body found on Paphos beach belongs to 57-year-old

The body found early this morning at the beach of a hotel in Kato Paphos belongs to a 57-year-old Greek Cypriot.

According to a statement by Paphos Police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou, the body was spotted around 06.30 this morning by people who went there to swim. The Police was immediately informed. Policemen went to the scene which they cordoned off.

Following investigations, it was ascertained that the body belonged to a 57-year-old Greek Cypriot resident of Paphos who was often going to the area to swim.

The exact causes of the death will be ascertained exactly after the post mortem that will take place on Monday.

The deceased was living alone in Moutallos.

By gavriella
