Body discovered at helipad of Limassol General Hospital (photos)

A body has been found at the helipad of the Limassol General Hospital and the Police have been mobilized.

The body, which is in a very advanced state of decomposition, seems to belong to a woman and was found by a worker of a private company that has a contract with OKYPY to carry out gardening jobs there.

According to information, the body had been there for some years.

Members of the Police have gone to the scene which they cordoned off and coroners have also been called.

All possibilities are being investigated and lists with missing persons are being checked, CID official Lefteris Kyriakou said, adding that tests by experts will lead to the body’s identification.

