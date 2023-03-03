Bodies of both missing Cypriot students aboard crashed train in Greece identified

Three days of mourning was announced in Cyprus on Friday after the bodies of the two missing Cypriots aboard a train that crashed on Tuesday in Larissa, northern Greece were identified. Both identifications took place through DNA testing.

The body of 24-year-old Anastasia Adamidou, a dental school student in Thessaloniki, was identified early on Friday, hours only after that of 23-year-old law student Kyprianos Papaioannou from Avgorou (pictured below).

President Nikos Christodoulides has expressed his deepest sympathies to the families of the two Cypriot students and said the cost of transferring the bodies will be undertaken by the state. Along with their funeral costs.

The death toll from the train crash in northern Greece has – so far – has increased to almost 60.

The families of Papaioannou and Adamidou’s are in Larissa, along with Cyprus’ ambassador to Greece, Kyriacos Kenevezos, who is there to help them.

Papaioannou is the son of Avgorou’s priest and was enrolled at Aristoltelion Univeristy in Thessaloniki.

Rail workers held another strike on Friday following the disaster, blaming government neglect.

And more than 2,000 people are still protesting in Athens and Thessaloniki, shocked by the disaster near the city of Larissa.