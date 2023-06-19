BoC Oncology Centre achieves full membership in Organisation of European Cancer Institutes

The Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre has achieved a significant milestone by becoming a full member of the Organisation of European Cancer Institutes (OECI), according to a recent press release.

This development grants the Centre participation in an esteemed international Non-Governmental Organisation comprising 123 members from European Union countries. It solidifies the Centre’s dedication to delivering exceptional services to patients in Cyprus.

The OECI is widely recognized in its field for promoting and reinforcing the principles of an “integrated” and “multi-sectoral” approach to cancer care. The organisation supports the provision of quality patient care, facilitates the exchange of expertise among members, and fosters collaboration with other cancer organizations.

The Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre is thrilled about the opportunities that come with OECI membership. Beyond the exchange of expertise, the Centre now gains access to an extensive international network encompassing leading oncology centres throughout Europe. This access will facilitate the further advancement of innovative approaches to cancer treatment.

Panos Ergatoudis, General Manager of the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre, expressed his satisfaction with the Centre’s achievement, emphasizing that attaining full membership in the OECI marks a significant milestone. He further emphasized that, on the occasion of the Centre’s 25th anniversary, this achievement reaffirms its unwavering commitment to providing high-quality healthcare and compassionate services to patients.

Ergatoudis also highlighted that, as a full member of the OECI, the Centre now enjoys direct access to the best practices and services offered by oncology hospitals in other member countries.