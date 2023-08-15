Boat with migrants spotted off Cape Greco

A boat with migrants was spotted at around 20:00 by the Larnaca Search and Rescue Coordination Center (SRCC), 15 nautical miles east of Cape Greco, within the area of responsibility of the Republic of Cyprus.

According to a statement by SRCC, the National Plan “NEARCHOS” was implemented, mobilizing the boats, speedboats, and a helicopter with a nurse of the ambulance service, as well as a boat of the volunteer rescue team.

A total of 60 rescued persons (54 men, 3 women, and 3 children) were safely transferred at 03:00 in the morning to the Paralimni fishing shelter for further management by the competent services of the Republic.