Boat with 49 migrants seen off Paphos

The security authorities of the Republic in Paphos have been on increased alert since this morning after spotting a vessel with migrants in the sea area off Paphos.

As ascertained, there were 49 people on board, 24 men, nine women and 16 children who set off from the Turkish coast.

A coast guard vessel of the Republic has approached the boat while aircraft are also monitoring any movement, aiming to see whether Cyprus is the boat’s final destination or whether it will continue its journey toward Italy or any other European country.