Boat owners protest over docking fee rise at Larnaca marina (PHOTOS+VIDEO)

Boat owners at Larnaca marina staged a demonstration on Sunday morning over a planned rise in docking fees by the marina’s private operator.

Around 100 protesters gathered at the marina, blocking its entrance and holding signs saying ‘Cyprus the island with no maritime vision’ and ‘The ministry has sold us out and trapped us.’

Following, they headed towards Athinon avenue, causing a brief traffic jam.

According to philenews, the increase will come into effect on April 1, 2023, and will be around 10-15%.

Boat owners say that the increased fees are unjustified as the services they are offered have not been improved.

Around 300 boats are docked at Larnaca marina, most of them belonging to Cypriots.