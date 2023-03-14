Boat owners at Larnaca marina pledge stronger action against docking fees raise

NewsLocalBoat owners at Larnaca marina pledge stronger action against docking fees raise

Larnaca Marina
Some 300 boat owners at Larnaca marina have pledged stronger action against plans by private developer Kition Ocean Marina to raise docking fees for the second time in a year.

This is what Philenews reported on Tuesday hours only after Sunday’s “mild protest” against the continuous increases that the investor is trying to impose.

At the same time, new Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades who is getting ready to act as a mediator plans to meet with both sides promptly.

“We intend to meet with the owners and hear about the issues they raised because they have also referred to lack of works at the marina,” Vafeades told Philenews.

“We will then also hold talks with the contractor to see if there is a way we can help so that a happy medium is found. Our intention is to mediate in whatever way the contract allows us. The state does not want to lose business, we want the boat owners to stay there.”

President of the Docked Boat Owners Association Chris Stekas on Sunday warned that the demonstration was just the start of measures that would be built up if necessary.

 

 

 

 

