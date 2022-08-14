Blood donation appeal in difficult holiday month

The health ministry has launched yet another blood donation appeal, calling on registered donors to respond as soon as possible if they can, during a holiday month were many might be away and unavailable.

The blood donor centres available and working hours are as follows from August 15th-21st inclusive:

Nicosia

Engomi Health Center 1st floor

corner of Kranidioti Avenue and Makedonias

(near Alpha Mega hypermarket)

Contact nos: 22809098, 22809052, 22809048

Limassol

Ayios Yeorgios Havouzas Church

Contact no: 96651547

Larnaca

Larnaca General Hospital new ward, 3rd floor

Contact no: 24800402

Pafos

Royal Business Centre King Constantine 89

Contact no: 99889711

Ammochostos

Former cooperative building, opposite Ayia Varvara church

Contact no: 96651537