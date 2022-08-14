Blood donation appeal in difficult holiday month

The health ministry has launched yet another blood donation appeal, calling on registered donors to respond as soon as possible if they can, during a holiday month were many might be away and unavailable.
The blood donor centres available and working hours are as follows from August 15th-21st inclusive:
Nicosia
corner of Kranidioti Avenue and Makedonias
(near Alpha Mega hypermarket)
Contact nos: 22809098, 22809052, 22809048
Limassol
Ayios Yeorgios Havouzas Church
Contact no: 96651547
Larnaca
Larnaca General Hospital new ward, 3rd floor
Contact no: 24800402
Pafos
Royal Business Centre King Constantine 89
Contact no: 99889711
Ammochostos
Former cooperative building, opposite Ayia Varvara church
Contact no: 96651537