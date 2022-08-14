NewsLocalBlood donation appeal in difficult holiday month

Blood donation appeal in difficult holiday month

Blood
Blood

 

The health ministry has launched yet another blood donation appeal, calling on registered donors to respond as soon as possible if they can, during a holiday month were many might be away and unavailable.

The blood donor centres available and working hours are as follows from August 15th-21st inclusive:

Nicosia

corner of Kranidioti Avenue and Makedonias

(near Alpha Mega hypermarket)

Contact nos: 22809098, 22809052, 22809048

Limassol

Ayios Yeorgios Havouzas Church

Contact no: 96651547

Larnaca

Larnaca General Hospital new ward, 3rd floor

Contact no: 24800402

Pafos

Royal Business Centre King Constantine 89

Contact no: 99889711

Ammochostos

Former cooperative building, opposite Ayia Varvara church

Contact no: 96651537

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleHero father restrains woman claiming to have explosives on Larnaca-Manchester flight
Next articleAt least 40 killed in Egyptian church fire at Giza

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros